Two including woman arrested for robbing, dragging a lady in Janak Puri

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman was arrested along with her accomplice for allegedly dragging a lady after robbing her purse in west Delhi's Janak Puri area, police said Saturday.The woman used to dress like a male to dodge and mislead the police.The accused have been identified as Ramanjeet Kaur, a resident of Nangloi and Ramneek Singh (24), a resident of Nihal Vihar. They are the member of alleged Bunty-Babli gang, police said. One bike, one scooter and the purse of the lady were recovered from their possession, they added.Kaur was the bad character of Nihal Vihar Police Station and was expelled from the national capital for two years in 2016, they said.According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj, "On March 8, a woman who was around 53 years old had come to Janak Puri to attend the function on occasion of International Womens Day."While she was standing near A-Block and was talking on phone, two unknown persons came on a bike and tried to snatch her purse." The lady, who was holding onto her purse, fell down and was dragged as the robbers continued to move ahead, however, they managed to snatch the purse and fled away, the DCP said.During investigation, police collected the CCTV footage from the nearby area. While they were analysing the footage, the physique of pillion rider resembled to a female, the DCP added.Hence, police started focusing on ladies who were previously involved in snatching incidents.Thereafter, police received information that both the accused would come near Oxford School, Vikas Puri Delhi to meet a person on Wednesday, Bhardwaj said, adding a trap was laid and the accused persons were arrested at around 10.20 AM. During interrogation, it was revealed that Kaur was married to one Tejender Singh who is in jail on the charges of murder case.She came in contact with one Jagjeet Singh and the duo started to commit snatching in a unique way. She used to dress like a male to dodge and mislead the police team, the DCP said.They were arrested in 2014 for the first time. After coming out on bail, she approached Ramneek and they started committing crime. PTI NITRCJ