Two Independents file nominations in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Two independent candidates in Rajasthan Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Independents -- Khartha Ram Chaudhary and Devaram -- filed their nomination papers from Barmer and Jalore parliamentary constituencies, respectively, on the second day of the filing of nominations. No candidate from major political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, filed nomination for the 13 parliamentary constituencies which will go to poll in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 29, as per the state's Chief Election Office. The nomination process for the first phase of election will continue till April 9. Nominations can be withdrawn till April 12. The Congress has announced its candidates on all 25 Lok Sabha seats whereas the BJP is yet to announce its candidates on six seats, including two seats of Rajsamand and Barmer that go to poll in the first phase. Voting on 13 Lok Sabha seats, including Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will be done on April 29 and the second phase of election is slated on May 6.PTI AG CK