Two Indian inmates break jail in eastern Nepal

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Aug 13 (PTI) Two Indian prisoners are on the run after a jail break in eastern Nepal, police said on Tuesday.Ganesh Kamati and Krishna Mandal, both from Darjeeling, were serving a jail term for a few months under the public offense act.They escaped from the prison on Monday night by breaking the lock, said the police. On Sunday, the mother of one of the inmates had visited the prison and she left something at the prison. The police suspect the mother might have brought lock breaking device with her and handed to the inmates. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the prisoners. PTI SBP NSA