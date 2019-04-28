Two Indian warships arrive in Busan

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Two warships of the Indian Navy have reached the South Korean port city of Busan after participating at an international maritime parade off the coast of Qingdao in China.The Indian Navy said INS Kolkata and INS Shakti are in Busan as part of a deployment of the eastern fleet to the South China Sea."In a demonstration of India's Act East policy and the Indian Navy's increasing footprint and operational reach, Indian naval ships Kolkata and Shakti have arrived at Busan, South Korea on a three-day visit as part of deployment of the Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea on April 28," it said in a statement.The two ships had gone to China to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR), organised to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Navy.The Navy said the two ships will participate in the ADMM-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise (FTX) at Busan.The ADMM-Plus is a platform of the 10-member bloc, ASEAN, and its eight dialogue partners. The aim of the ADMM-Plus is to strengthen the security and defence cooperation among the member countries of the grouping. "During the visit, the Indian Navy ships will have a professional interaction with ADMM-Plus navies towards further enhancing co-operation," the Indian Navy said.After leaving Busan on May 1, the two ships are scheduled to join a maritime security exercise with the participating navies. Thereafter, the ships will sail to Singapore, where the closing ceremony of the ADMM-Plus exercise is scheduled, the Navy said.In Singapore, the two ships will also participate in the International Maritime Defence Expo, IMDEX-19, and the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise, SIMBEX, the Navy said. PTI MPB RC