Two injured in blast in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, July 14 (PTI) Two people were injured in a blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, police said. "The blast occurred in Adigam village in which two people were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment," a police spokesman said. He said a case has been registered and investigation launched into the circumstances in which the blast occurred. PTI MIJ AAR
