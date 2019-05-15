Two injured in separate robbery cases in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, 14 May (PTI) A municipal councillor was shot at and injured by three bike-borne robbers in Govind Puri area on Monday night, police said.The councillor, Ravi Verma of Modi Nagar municipality was on his way home on a two-wheeler when the accused intercepted him, Deputy Inspector General of Police Upendra Agarwal said.Verma was shot in the right leg and the accused fled with his gold chain, ring, purse and mobile, the police said.He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut.In another incident, a businessman was shot at by robbers when he was returning with his son after closing his shop in G.T Road Ghantaghar on Monday night.The businessman, Sriram Agarwal (80), and his son, Sanjay, were on their way home when the robbers tried to snatch their bag containing cash. When Sanjay resisted, the robbers fired at his father and fled with the bag, the DIG said.Police have launched operations to nab the accused in the two cases. PTI CORR DIVDIV