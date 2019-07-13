Two involved in making IEDs arrested in J&K

Srinagar, July 13 (PTI) Two people who were allegedly involved in making improvised explosive devices were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said Saturday. A police spokesman said that on a credible input, searches were conducted at various locations in the district in the early hours of Saturday. "During the searches, industrial explosives planned to be used in fabricating IEDs was recovered in a large quantity," he said. He said two people were arrested and efforts were on to nab the other conspirators. "The police has registered a case under relevant provisions of law and investigation has been taken up. Among other things, the investigation will focus on the source of the recovered explosives," he added. PTI MIJ AAR