Two Jaish militants killed in Shopian

Srinagar,Feb 27 (PTI)Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesperson said. They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces, who retaliated.The two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, he said."Their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Both were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM," the spokesperson said. One of the slain militants was identified as Suhail Nazir Mir, a resident of Saidapora Payeen area of Shopian and the other was identified as a Pakistani national."As per the police records, they were involved in conspiring and executing several terrorist attacks and wanted for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities," the official said."Several terror crime cases were registered against them for their terrorist activities," he added.It was a clean operation and there was no collateral damage, he said further.Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said, adding that the police has registered a case and initiated investigations. PTI SSB MIJ RHL