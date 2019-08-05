Two kanwariyas electrocuted in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra, Aug 5 (PTI) Two girls died during kanwar pilgrimage due to electric shock here while around 20 others were also injured in the incident, officials said on Monday. The kanwariyas were on their way to Gothani Shiv temple after fetching water from the Sone river in Chopan, they said.According to Additional District Magistrate Yogendra Bahadur Singh, the incident took place when a truck having the tableau of Lord Shiva came in contact with overhead high-tension wires, due to which the road, which was wet due to rains, got electrified. Rani and Khusbu, both aged 17, died, the officials said, adding that three persons who were critically injured were referred to Varanasi for treatment. PTI CORR NAV CK