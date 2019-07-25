scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two kanwariyas killed in road accidents in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Two kanwariyas on their way to Haridwar from Panipat in Haryana were killed and another two injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday, police said. In both the accidents, which occurred on the Panipat-Kairana highway, three kanwariyas each on two motorcycles were hit by another vehicles, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said. He said one of the motorcycles was hit by a car, while a tractor-trolley rammed into the other two-wheeler. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, Tiwari said. He said the deceased have been identified as Deepak (25) and Gaurav (26). PTI CORR ADCK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos