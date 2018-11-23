Two Kashmiri men arrested with heroin, cannabis in Jammu, Samba

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Two men were arrested with heroin and cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu and Samba districts, police said Friday.The arrests were made after a police team intercepted a car coming from border side near Rakh Amb Talli in Samba district, they said.During frisking of the person driving the vehicle, 112 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession, they said, adding that the accused person identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmed of south Kashmir's Kulgam district was arrested on the spot and the contraband item was also seized.A case was registered in this connection and investigation was on.In a separate incident, a police team caught a man with 100 grams of heroin atValmiki chowk in the city, they said.He was identified as Nisar Ahmed Gangroo of Anantnag district of south Kashmir, they saidA case has been registered and investigation is on, they added. PTI AB DPB