Two killed, 1 injured as truck falls into gorge in J K's Doda

Bhadarwah/Doda, Jan 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured when a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday. The truck was on its way to Bhadarwah from Doda when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a 120-feet deep gorge at the Drudhu area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, while negotiating a sharp curve, they said. Station House Officer (SHO), Bhadarwah, Munir Khan said a police team immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The personnel along with locals rescued the trio from the ill-fated vehicle and shifted them to sub-district hospital Bhadarwah, where doctors declared two of them as brought dead, he said. The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar alias Kaka and Sanjay Kumar. Rishab Kumar, who was seriously injured, was later shifted to GMC Jammu for further treatment, Khan said.