Two killed, 1 injured in road accident

/R Kaushambhi (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) Two people were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in the Kokhraj area here, police said Monday. The accident took place late Sunday night at Rohi bypass, they said. Roshan Lal, 25, and Mohan, 30, died on the spot, police said. The injured has been admitted to a hospital, they said. The truck driver fled the spot after the incident, police said.