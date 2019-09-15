Two killed, 20 injured as Delhi-bound bus from Bihar overturns in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Two passengers were killed and 20 others injured on Sunday when a bus, on its way to New Delhi from Bihar, lost control and overturned in Ramsanehi Ghat area here, police said. Ramratan and Mohammad Shahid, both aged about 30 years, died in the accident, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said. The injured were rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, the SP said. PTI CORR ABN CK