Two killed, 30 injured as bus falls into ditch near Anandpur Sahib

Rupnagar (Pb), Aug 4 (PTI) Two people were killed and 30 injured on Sunday when a private bus they were travelling in fell into a ditch near Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, police said.A 40-year-old man and a 10-year-old child died in the accident, they said.The injured, many of them women, were rushed to a hospital from where 15 of them were discharged.The police said a group of people had hired the bus in Kahiwal village near Anandpur Sahib to attend a function in Lakhno village in Himachal Pradesh. PTI CORR SUN DPB

