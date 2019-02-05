Two killed, 30 injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 30 others injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan Tuesday, police said. A roadways bus rammed into a stationary truck in Pali district in the morning, killing bus conductor Pratap Singh, 55, and passenger Kishan Singh, 65, Station House Officer (SHO), Sojat city police station, Rajendra Singh said. Four other passengers were injured in the incident, he added. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the condition of one among them is stated to be critical, the SHO said. In another accident, at least 26 persons were injured after their bus fell off a bridge on Jaipur-Kota highway, SHO, Chaksu police station, Rajesh Kumar said. The injured, including the bus driver and conductor and two-three minor children, were admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he said. PTI SDA MAZ AQS