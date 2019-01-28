Two killed, 7 injured after car falls into gorge in HP's Kangra

(Eds: Updates number of deaths, injured) Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed and seven others injured when a car carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, an official said. The accident took place at Chatrer village in the district, he said. The deceased have been identified as Ravi of Charri village and Suraj Kumar of Tharot village, the official said. The condition of three out of the seven injured is critical and they have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in Kangra, he said. PTI DJI AQSAQS