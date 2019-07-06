Two killed after truck hits house in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Two men were killed Saturday morning when a speeding truck hit a wall of their house on the Bhadohi-Lucknow road here, police said.The incident took place near Pal crossing when the truck dashed into the wall of the house, which was located adjacent to the road, and hit three men who were bathing there, they said.While Amarnath Pal (55) and Ramnath Pal (60) died on the spot, Vijay Kumar Maurya (25) was injured. He was referred to Varanasi for treatment, the police said.Angered over the incident, locals staged a sit-in outside the hospital with the bodies and indulged in brick-batting which injured two patients, they said.The situation was brought under control after senior officials reached the spot, they added.The truck driver and cleaner fled after the accident and a hunt has been launched to nab them, the police said. PTI CORR SAB MAZ AAR