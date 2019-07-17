Two killed after truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

/R Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) A driver and his helper were killed when their truck rammed into a roadside shop housing an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a bank here, police said Wednesday. The ATM guard escaped with minor injuries in the incident which took place at T-Chowk in the Channi Himmat area on the outskirts of the city around midnight, a police official said. He said the potato-laden truck, which was on its way to the fruit and vegetable market, Narwal, here from Punjab, rammed into the ATM booth after its driver lost control apparently due to failure of the breaks while moving on a link road. Police along with fire services personnel immediately launched a rescue operation and managed to pull out the bodies from the debris in the early hours Wednesday, the official said. The driver was identified as Triloke Singh, 60, of Gurdaspur district of Punjab, while the identity of the other deceased, believed to be the helper and hailing from Punjab as well, is being ascertained, he said. The official said the ATM guard, Jeevan Paul, 25, of Arnia village of Jammu, was found buried under the debris and was rescued with minor injuries. PTI TAS AQS