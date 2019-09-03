Two killed as building collapses in Seelampur

New Delhi, Sept 3 (PTI) Two people died while three others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday. The building collapsed on Monday night."Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot," the fire department said.The National Disaster Response Force and District Disaster Management Authority also joined in the rescue operation."During the rescue operation, five people were taken out of the debris and rushed to hospital where Moni (21) and Mohammed Yaseen (65), both residents of K block Seelampur, were declared brought dead," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East).While two of the injured Arman (33) and Sahajan Begam (33) are undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital, another person identified as Samshudin (45) was discharged after first aid. "We have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway," the DCP added. PTI NIT DVDV