Two killed as car falls into gorge

Pauri, Oct 11 (PTI) Two persons including a woman belonging to the same family were killed and two others injured on Friday when the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Lansdowne area of the district.The family was going to Lansdowne from Bunga village for the medical check-up of an ailing member when their car hit a rock lying on the roadside and plunged into a gorge, said Lansdowne police station SHO Sampoornanand Gairola.Police managed to rescue all four occupants of the car with the help of locals and rushed them to the Army hospital at Lasdowne cantonment where 36-year-old Kalawati was declared "brought dead" by doctors, Gairola said.Kalawati was ill and it was for her medical check-up that the family was going to Lansdowne but met with the mishap, he said.Rest of the injured were referred to a higher centre in Kotdwar but one of them named Dinesh Chandra died on the way, the official said.Two injured members of the familyare under treatment at the hospital in Kotdwar.