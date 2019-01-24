Two killed as four-storey building collapses in Gurgaon, 5 others feared trapped

(Eds: Updates with deaths) Gurgaon, Jan 24 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and five others feared trapped under the rubble of a four-storey under-construction building which collapsed Thursday in a village here, officials said. The Gurgaon Fire Department control room received a call at 5.15 am from a local resident about the building collapse in Ullawas village. Hours later, rescue workers pulled out two bodies from the rubble. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the two victims confirmed dead are male. Three NDRF teams two from Ghaziabad and another from New Delhi were summoned to the village near Gurgaons sector 65. The local police and the fire department were also involved in the rescue operation. "Rescue teams are facing difficulty as they are removing concrete, iron grills and debris. There could be seven people, all labourers, feared trapped," fire officer Isham Singh told PTI during the early hours of the operation. The building collapsed when the labourers were laying the roof the buildings fourth floor, officials said. The police are on the lookout for the building owner, a resident of Ullawas village. PTI CORR DV KIS ASH