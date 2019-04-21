Two killed as speeding car overturns in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Apr 21 (PTI) Two people were killed and another injured as a speeding car overturned after hitting into a tree in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Sunday.The accident occurred on Saturday night when the victims were on their way to Neem Ka Thana from Khetri, they said. Sujan Singh (26) and Sumer Singh (45) killed on the spot while the car driver got injured and has been shifted to a government hospital in Sikar, Neem Ka Thana police station incharge Rajendra Prasad said.The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem on Sunday and a case of rash driving has been registered against the car driver, the officer added. PTI AG AD RCJ