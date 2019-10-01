scorecardresearch
Two killed as SUV rams into pedestrians

Banda (UP), Oct 1 (PTI)A speeding SUV ran over pedestrians near Mangoos village in the district, killing a couple and leaving five others injured.Police said the incident took place on Monday evening. While Deepu Shrivas (35) and his wife Sushila (32) were killed on the spot, their daughter was injured in the accident, Circle Officer, Sadar, Ragjhvendra Singh said. PTI CORR ABN DVDV

