Two killed as tractor falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Jan 30 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a tractor trolley fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district Wednesday, officials said.The incident happened on Gauchar-Ranau Bamoth Motor Road this morning when the tractor trolley, engaged in road construction work, fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge, the District Disaster Management Office said.Both the driver and his assistant, who hailed from Haridwar, were killed instantly, it said.The bodies have been recovered and sent to the Karnaprayag Government Hospital for postmortem examination, it said. PTI CORR ALM SOMSOM