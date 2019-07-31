Two killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K

Banihal/Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) Two persons were killed on Wednesday when a vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said.The vehicle, reportedly carrying nearly a dozen passengers from Jammu to Banihal, fell into a stream near Chanderkote, a police officer said, adding that seven occupants were seriously injured.The police along with some local volunteers launched a rescue operation, the officer said. PTI CORR TAS RHL