Two killed as wall collapses in Delhi due to rain

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Two workers were killed and another was injured after the wall of a warehouse collapsed on them apparently due to rain in Delhi's Najafgarh on Monday, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.The deceased have been identified as Jasvir (20) and Karim (25), both residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. A 21-year-old man named Sonu was injured in the incident, police said. The department received a call about the incident around 4 pm, the DFS said.There were some tiles kept next to a wall of the godown full of scrap, a DFS officer said.Due to strong winds and heavy rain that lashed the national capital in the afternoon, the wall gave way and came crashing down on the workers along with the tiles, the officer said.Officials of Najafgarh police station were informed about the incident at 3.58 pm, a senior police officer said. On reaching the spot, officials found that Jasvir and Karim had been seriously injured, he said. The two were unconscious and were rushed to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital by police, he added. Sonu was taken to Orthocare Hospital in Najafgarh from where he was shifted to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, the senior officer said. Investigations revealed that the wall divided two godowns - one for tiles and the other where scrap of transformers was kept, he said. Surender Jain is the owner of the tiles godown. He had rented it out to Sunil Sharma. The wife of Prem Prakash owns the second godown. It had been rented out to Kapil Gupta, he added. According to police, the wall that divided the two godowns was constructed three years ago by Surender Jain. There were about 10 workers in the scrap godown at the time of incident, he added. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said. PTI SLB AMP GVS