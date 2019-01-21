Two killed as wall collapses in Delhi due to rain

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed after the wall of a warehouse collapsed on them apparently due to rain in Delhi's Najafgarh on Monday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.A call was received at around 4 pm about the incident, a DFS officer said.There were some loose tiles kept next to the wall of the godown full of scrap, he added.Due to the gusty winds and heavy rain that lashed the national capital in the afternoon, the wall gave way and came crashing down on the victims along with the tiles, the officer said.Further details are awaited. PTI SLB AMP SLB RHLRHL