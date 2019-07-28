Two killed, dozen injured in bus-truck collision

/R Mathura, Jul 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed and a dozen others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in the Mahaaban area on the Yamuna Expressway here, police said Sunday. The accident took place at Kilometer NO 118 falling under Mahaban police station Saturday night when the speeding bus, going towards Delhi from Agra, clashed with the truck, they said. The deceased have been identified as Satya Prakash, 22, of Chita Nagar of Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, and Lallu, 45, of Kushmush of Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, police said. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added. The injured have been admitted to different private hospitals, police said. PTI Corr IND AQSAQS