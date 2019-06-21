Two killed, four hurt in road accident

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Two men were killed and four others seriously injured when their car hit a lorry parked on the Gola-Lakhimpur road, police said Friday. The youths were on their way to Lakhimpur to attend a marriage ceremony when the accident occurred near Keshwapur village late on Thursday night, they said. The deceased were identified as Naseem (28) of Suagada (Kheri) and Hasin (27) of Gola. The injured were rushed to district hospital here, but three of them were later referred to Lucknow as their condition turned critical. PTI COR SMI CK