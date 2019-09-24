Two killed in accident in UP's Mathura

Mathura, Sep 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place in the area falling under the Naujheel police station. "A speeding vehicle hit a stationary canter, which had developed a snag," police said. The driver of the canter and his associate were killed in the accident. They have been identified as Rahul (20), a resident of Gwalior, and Rajesh (40), a resident of Agra. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. PTI CORR RDKRDK