Two killed in firecracker explosion

Barabanki (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured in a firecracker explosion at a house in Gunauli Dharupur village here, police said Wednesday. The explosion occurred in the house of one Mohd. Hashim when firecrackers were being manufactured on Tuesday. The explosion left two persons dead. They were identified as 15-year-old Sarju and 28-year-old Mohd Vaish. A number of adjacent houses were damaged in the explosion, the police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.PTI CORR SAB DVDV