scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two killed in jeep-bus collision near Ambala

Ambala, Mar 26 (PTI) A public transport bus and a jeep collided Tuesday near a village on AmbalaJagadhri highway, killing two persons, police said.Surender Singh and Angoori Devi died and five other passengers were seriously injured. They all were travelling in the jeep, the police said.They were admitted to MM Medical College at Mullana near here.The drivers of both the vehicles were also injured in the accident.Policesaid the bus was on its way to Saharanpur while the jeep was heading to Ambala.PTI CORR SUN DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos