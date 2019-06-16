Two killed in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car on Miranpur road here on Sunday, police said.Six occupants of the car were also injured after it collided with a tree after hitting the motorcycle, they said.The deceased were identified as Yogesh (27) and Rajender (25). The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital, police said. PTI CORR ANBANB