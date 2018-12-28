Two killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Baran district

Kota, Dec 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on the NH-27 in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said Friday. Mahavir Aheer (38) and Basanti lal Meghawal (45), both residents of Sultanpur of Kota district, were killed in the accident that took place Thursday night near Palaitha village, they said.Police said the bodies were on Friday morning handed over to the family members after postmortem.They said a search was launched to nab the vehicle's driver. Their motorcycle was hit by the vehicle when they were returning to Anta town in Baran district, police said. PTI CORR ANBANB