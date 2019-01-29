Two killed in road accident in UP

Ballia (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Two people were killed and eight injured in a road accident near Inderpur Chatti village here, police said Tuesday. On Monday evening, an SUV hit a man who was standing by the road and it overturned in Gadwar police station area, they said. Tarun Pandey (40), who was hit by the vehicle, and Jainath Yadav (65) were killed, they added. Yadav and the eight injured were travelling in the car when the accident occurred. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said. PTI CORR SAB AAR