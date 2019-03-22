Two killed in road accident in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Mar 22 (PTI)Two men were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said Friday. Anuj Kaushal (20) and Laddu (23) were killed in the accident that occurred on Thursday night in Utraula area, they said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said. No arrest has so far been made in this connection and a probe is on, they said. PTI CORR ABN CK