Two killed in road mishap in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Two youths were killed and three others injured when two motorcycles collided near Lakhnapar village under Sikanderpur police station area here, officials said Saturday. The accident took place late Friday night, killing Arvind Pandey (28) and Manjit Rajbhar (23) on the spot, police said. Three others were injured in the mishap and have been admitted to a hospital, police added. PTI COR SAB INDIND

