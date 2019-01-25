Two killed in tractor-bike mishap

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Two persons, including a five year-old boy, died and another received grievous injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a tractor near Shastri Park in northeast Delhi, police said Friday."Sarfaraj, 20, and his five-year-old nephew Anas, both residents of Sadar Bazar, died on the way to the hospital. Shehzad, who was the rider, is receiving treatment at hospital," they added. The accident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Police were alerted at around 12.30 am, by the time personnel reached the spot, passerby had shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, officials said. Sarfaraj and Anas were declared brought dead to the hospital, they added. It was found that a tractor lost control and hit the rear-end of the victims' bike, officials said. The child came under the rear wheel of the trolley which was carrying fodder, police said.The tractor driver, identified as Sandeep, has been arrested. He was going towards Ghazipur from the Inter State Bus Terminal when the incident occurred, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur. A case under appropriate sections has been registered. Further investigation is going on, police added. PTI NIT SLB IND