Two killed, one injured in Kapurthala factory mishap

Kapurthala, Nov 19 (PTI) Two industrial workers were killed and one was seriously injured Monday after heavy machinery fell on them at a private factory near Dudhianwal village on Kapurthala-Sultanpurlodhi Road Monday, police said. The deceased were identified as Kewal Singh and Balbir Singh, police said. The injured, Swaran Singh, has been admitted to a local civil hospital where his condition is said to be serious, police said. Police said the victims were working in the factory when a machine installed on their overhead accidentally fell on them resulting in their death. Investigation is on in the matter, police said. PTI CORR VSD INDIND