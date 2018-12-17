Two killed, over 100 injured in fire at Mumbai hospital

(Eds: Updates with details, death toll) Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many as 106 patients and visitors suffered injuries in a fire at a government-run hospital in Mumbai Monday evening, officials said.As many as 108 people, including patients, were trapped inside when the fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri, said the official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)."They were subsequently rescued from different floors by firemen using ladders," he said.He added, "The building is a ground plus five-floor structure and the blaze erupted on the fourth floor," official said."Of the 108 injured patients and visitors, 15 were admitted in Cooper Hospital where two were declared brought dead," said the civic official.Apart from Cooper Hospital, those injured were taken to different hospitals in the city. 40 persons were admitted at the Holy Spirit Hospital, 23 in P Thackeray Trauma Hospital and 30 in Seven Hills hospital, he said.The deceased are yet to be identified, the official said, adding the cause of the fire was not yet known.The fire brigade got a call at around 4 pm about the blaze. Ten fire tenders and 15 ambulances were rushed to the spot where firefighting operations are still on."Most of the rescued and injured people are in stable condition," the official said.Chief of Fire Brigade department of the BMC P S Rahangdale said smoke engulfed the entire building and fire brigade personnel were searching all floors to see if any patient or visitor was still trapped.He said the fire was confined to the third floor of the structure from where doctors, nurses and patients were rescued."Fire fighting operation is in progress. Eight to 10 persons were rescued from the common passage that connects the hospital building to an adjacent under-construction building," Rahangdale said. PTI APM GK RSY SOMSOM