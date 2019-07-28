Two killed, three hurt as car hits divider in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

(Eds: Adding details ) New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a road divider in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Prabhjot Singh (18), a resident of Malkanganj in Delhi, and one Rubal (20) died in the accident, while their friends Keshav (21), a resident of Kamla Nagar here, and Arshpreet Kaur (19), a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, were injured, they said. According to police, Rubal and Kaur were students of Delhi University. The car was being driven by one Lakshay, who also sustained injuries in the accident. Police said they were informed about the accident around 5.40 am. A police team reached the spot near Surya Nagar red light where a car was found in a damaged condition. An electric pole and the railings were found uprooted from the road divider, apparently due to the impact of the car, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav. The injured occupants of the car were rushed to the GTB Hospital, where Singh and Rubal were declared brought dead, the DCP said. Keshav and Kaur are undergoing treatment, he added. Prima facie the driver lost control of the car due to overspeeding after which it crashed into the divider, the official said, adding it is being examined if the occupants had consumed alcohol. So far, medical examination of the two victims does not show any trace of alcohol, the officer said. After post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the families. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of events. PTI AMP IND