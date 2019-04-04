Two labourers die in Shahdara factory wall collapse

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Two labourers died and three sustained injuries after a wall of an aluminium factory collapsed in east Delhi's Shahdara here on Thursday, police said.According to the fire department, they received information regarding the incident in Seemapuri area at around 12 noon and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The rescue operation was completed eight more than hours later at 8.15 pm, the officials said. "Five people were buried under the debris in Shahdara's Seemapuri area. They were engaged in a repair work when the incident happened," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.The victims were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where two were declared brought dead while three others were treated for wounds, the police officer said.While Baldev and Dharmender, both in their early 30s, succumbed to their injuries, Raju Chaudhary (27), Mohammad Shahbaz (22) and Jumman (24) were discharged from the hospital after treatment, the police officer said. Baldev was a resident of Kalander Colony in east Delhi and is survived by his father, mother, wife, two brothers and three sisters. Dharmendra, hailing from Bihar, lived alone in Tahirpur in east Delhi.Shahbaz and Jumman reside in Kanti Nagar in east Delhi and Chaudhary stays at Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation has been initiated, they said. PTI NIT RHL