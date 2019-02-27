scorecardresearch
Two labourers killed as roof collapses

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and another injured when the roof they were repairing collapsed on them in Dhadhua Gajan village on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place when labourers were repairing the roof of a primary school, police official O.P Dubey said.The three labourers trapped in the debris were taken out and rushed to hospital where doctors declared Babu Saroj (50) and Ram Karan Gupta (45) dead, Dubey said.PTI COR SAB DVDV

