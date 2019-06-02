Two masked men commit burglary at cafe in Connaught Place

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Two masked men allegedly committed burglary at a cafe in Connaught Place on Sunday, police said. In a CCTV footage, the two masked men could be seen taking cash, liquor and other valuables from the cafe at around 5.30 am, they said. In his complaint to police, Surojit Kar, the manager of the cafe, said his staff found the lock of the shutter broken at around 10 am and over Rs 1 lakh, tabs, mobile phones and expensive imported liquor were stolen. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said a case has been registered in this regard. Police have scanned through the CCTV footage of the incident to establish the sequence of the event and identify the accused, he said, adding they have got vital clues about the suspects involved. Varun Monga, the owner of The Art House Cafe, said the burglary was committed within seven minutes. The cafe has 13 CCTVs installed inside and three more outside, he said. "Two masked men broke the lock of the shutter and entered the cafe. They took cash from the locker and also stole some expensive liquor along with laptops and mobile phones. The act has been captured in three of the CCTV cameras," Monga said. PTI AMP AMP AQSAQS