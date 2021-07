Two medical students killed after bike rams into divider on Signature Bridge

(Eds: Updating with details of deceased ) New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Two medical students were killed after they fell off the newly-constructed Signature Bridge here after their sports bike rammed into a divider on Friday morning, police said.The deceased have been identified as Satya Vijay Shankaran (23) and Chandra Shekhar, they added. Shankaran, who hailed from Ranchi, was interning with the Hindu Rao Hospital and Shekhar, a resident of Khanpur in south Delhi, was a second year MBBS student of Hindu Rao Medical College, police said. Initially, it was suspected that the victims were performing stunts. However, police in their investigation has ruled out that angle. This is the first such accident on the Signature Bridge since its inauguration by Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on November 4. "Being a left turn, the possibility that they were performing stunts has been ruled out", a senior police officer said. Police were informed about the incident at 8.40 am following which they rushed to the spot, he said. The two were coming from the northeast district and were probably heading towards Majnu Ka Tilla, the officer said. The accident occurred on the left turn loop of the Signature Bridge after the two motorcycle riders, apparently driving at high speed, hit the divider following which the two fell down the bridge, a senior police officer said. The bike was found on the bridge, he said. Both the injured were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead by doctors, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-morten PTI AMP AMP DVDV