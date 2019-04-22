Two members of Ashok Pradhan gang arrested

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men, who were members of Ashok Pradhan gang and wanted in cases of attempt to murder and armed robbery, officials said Monday. The accused have been identified as Naveen (21), a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana and Rahul Dagar (20), a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan, Delhi, they said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik, they received information on Sunday regarding the two accused coming to Najafgarh drain crossing on Dwarka-Chhawla road.A trap was laid and Naveen and Dagar were apprehended, the DCP said. Police also recovered two country-made pistol with live cartridges from them, he said. During interrogation, Naveen disclosed that he had joined Ashok Pradhan gang in order to take revenge of his cousins who were killed in his village. After acquiring illegal arms, they tried to kill a man from his village last Monday in Bahadurgarh, but the man escaped, police said. Dagar revealed that he got inspired from the lifestyle of a criminal of his native village and wanted to follow his footsteps, police said.He also disclosed that he had an enmity with one of his neighbours from his village and wanted to kill him with the help of his associates, they added. PTI NIT KJKJKJ