Two members of Sadam Gauri gang held: Police

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Two members of the Sadam Gauri gang were arrested for allegedly extorting money from bootleggers and gamblers on the pretext of providing them security, police said on Wednesday.The accused were identified as Pankaj (22) and Karan (21), both residents of Hastal in Uttam Nagar, they added.Acting on a tip-off that the accused would come near the Nawada metro station on the intervening night of February 4 and 5, the police nabbed the duo, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.The accused were wanted in an attempt to murder case, wherein they, along with their associates, had attacked the houses of bootleggers in the Uttam Nagar area in order to extort money from them, the officer said, adding that the two had also fired gunshots at a fruit vendor.Investigations revealed that in August last year, the accused, along with their associates, had thrashed the residents of JJ Colony, Hastal Road and fired gunshots in order to terrorise the public, Ranjan said.The accused had joined the Sadam Gauri gang through their common friends -- Pittal, Faisal Khan and Nonu -- he added. The gang extorted money from bootleggers, illegal "satta" operators and gamblers in West, South-West and Dwarka districts of Delhi, the officer said.Pittal is wanted in another case lodged at the Uttam Nagar police station for allegedly killing an elderly woman outside her house at Hastal Road. Raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused, the police said. PTI AMP RC