Two members of 'Thak Thak gang' held

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two members of infamous 'Thak Thak gang' involved in cases of theft and snatching from cars at red lights across the national capital, officials said Friday. The accused have been identified as Jabbar and Mohammad Furkan, both residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. "On Friday at about 5 pm, police at Janpath Red Light in Outer Circle of Connaught Place heard someone screaming chor-chor (thief-thief), following which the team immediately responded and rushed towards the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.They saw two persons running towards Sansad Marg and caught them after a brief chase. Vikram Singh, the victim, who was also present at the spot reported that these accused knocked his car at the signal and after distracting him, they stole his purse from the dashboard and ran away, police said.During interrogation, the accused revealed that they came to Delhi to commit theft at signals by distracting car drivers, they said. PTI NIT DPB