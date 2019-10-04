Two men arrested after separate encounters with police

Ghaziabad, Oct 4(PTI) Two men were arrested in two separate encounters with police here, officials said on Friday. Police signalled two motorcycle-borne men to stop for checking near Loni border on Thursday, but the duo opened fire at them, injuring constable Mohammad Inaam, Senior superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said. Policemen retaliated and in their's action one of the men sustained a bullet injury, he said. He was identified as Sagar alias Apple. His other accomplice, however, managed to flee, Singh said. Both Inaam and Sagar were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. Later, Sagar was arrested by police, Singh said. One country-made pistol, one used and two live cartridges were seized from his possession, he said. Nine criminal cases were registered against Sagar in various police stations. Police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, the SSP said. In second incident, police arrested a man following a brief exchange of fire near Hanuman temple near Duhai village on Delhi-Meerut road, he said Two-motorcycle borne men opened fire at police when they intercepted them, Singh said. In police's retaliation, one of them suffered a bullet injury, he said. He has been identified as Salim, a native of Murad town, the SSP said. His other accomplice, Javed, managed to give police a slip, he said. Salim was wanted in 18 criminal cases. One country-made pistol, one live and one used cartridges and the motorcycle used in the commission of crime were seized from his possession, the SSP said. PTI Corr AQSAQS